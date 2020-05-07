Chennai Super Kings Turns Nostalgic, Shares Unseen Picture of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Other CSK Players From 2005 Archives

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With no cricket possible due to the coronavirus pandemic and the countrywide lockdown, cricketers have been passing their time by engaging with fans on social media and training at their respective homes. Many, like Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane, turned nostalgic and shared some lovely pictures of themselves from the past. Recently Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to walk down the memory lane and what they came out with will surely win your hearts. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise drew out an old picture from the archives in which fellow CSK players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Laxmipati Balaji among others can be posing for pictures while on national duty. This Day That Year: When Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav Proved to be Mighty for MS Dhoni’s CSK During IPL 2019 Play-off (Watch Video).

“Men in blue, in various shades of grey before all the #yellove started and this is nothing but GOLD! Circa 2005, Sri Lanka,” CSK captioned the picture which was clicked during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2005. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen sporting the long hair that became iconic among the fans. He like all cricketers is wearing a blue shirt and is sporting a grey pant. Beside him stands Raina, popularly called Chinna Thala in the CSK camp, who is wearing a black pant. Suresh Raina Shares Another Workout Video Featuring His ‘Little Bella’ Gracia.

CSK Shares Old Picture of MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina

Men in blue, in various shades of grey before all the #yellove started and this is nothing but GOLD! Circa 2005, Sri Lanka. 😍 #WhistlePodu #OnceUponAWhistle pic.twitter.com/k5uqC1EEhi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2020

Former CSK cricketer and current coach of the IPL team, Laxmipati Balaji is also present in the picture as is Bhajji. Former Indian cricketers, Venugopal Rao and JP Yadav are also present in the picture. All the player can be seen posing for pictures.

Meanwhile, CSK – led by Dhoni – would have been chasing their fourth IPL title had the 2020 edition of the IPL gone through. But the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, which is in its third phase.