Jofra Archer’s prophecy is something that we all know and many of us are left astounded about how his age-old tweets have found relevance in the present day. Even Chennai Super Kings tweeted about the same after his hat-trick of sixes against the Yellow Army. Jofra Archer’s cameo is something that was one of the biggest talking points in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. He slammed three sixes in the end which led the Rajasthan Royals to go beyond the score of the 200 runs. Jofra Archer’s Old Tweets Go Viral After Rajasthan Royals Player Smashes Lungi Ngidi for Four Successive Sixes During RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Match (See Tweet)

The 20th over began with a hat-trick of sixes and the third ball was not a legal delivery and ended up being a no-ball. Once again Archer sent it out of the park for a massive six. Lungi Ngidi was handling the bowling duties. By the end of the first innings, Archer had scored 27 runs from eight deliveries. Now even Chennai Super Kings took to social media to hail Archer and said that he might have predicted about this in 1666. Check out the tweet by the Yellow Army below:

Jofra Archer has actually tweeted about 30 runs on one over and three sixes. No sooner he slammed those big ones, the social media started digging his old tweet and made it viral. Most of them wondered if Jofra was a time traveller. Coming back to the game, Rajasthan Royals won the game by 16 runs.

