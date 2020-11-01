The game is as Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab are all set to pit their wits against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The result here will determine if Chennai Super Kings will stay in the contention for the playoffs. For now, the news from the centre is that CSK has won the toss and has elected to field first. For MS Dhoni and men they are already out of the IPL 2020 playoff and thus would want to end the season with a win. Whereas Kings XI Punjab will have to win the match by hook or crook to stay away from ouster. CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Talking about the Chennai Super Kings this season, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that 2020 hit them hard. For the first time, they have been out of the play-offs and to top it all, the Yellow Army is at the bottom of the table. CSK had been extremely inconsistent with the bat and the ball. However during the toss, MS Dhoni assured that this will not be his last game in the Yello Jersey. On the other hand, KXIP was better placed in the IPL 2020 as they are nearing playoffs. Now let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams below:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

