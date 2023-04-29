Play-off race gets intense as we enter match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2023 where Chennai Super Kings return to home to take on the challenge of Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. CSK had a strong campaign till now in the league, winning 5 out of 8 games and currently at the fourth position in the league with 10 points on board. They have a smoothly working top order with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad amidst runs, their middle order has fired surprisingly well with Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube striking the ball clean and the bowling has been able to escape cheaply riding on captain MS Dhoni's tactical nuances. PBKS, who are coming out of a big loss against LSG have to be at the top of their game to counter any threat from the MS Dhoni led side. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match? Staying the CSK vs PBKS win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 41 in Chennai.

So, what has Google predicted for the high voltage CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match. In an expected prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Chennai Super Kings are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Chennai Super Kings 55% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Punjab Kings has 45% chance of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Google.com)

The prediction has no surprise element to it considering the cricket Chennai Super Kings has played in this edition of the tournament. PBKS has a considerable weakness in their bowling attack with no wicket threatening spinner up their ranks and lack of new ball specialist bowlers. Teams have found ways to score runs against them despite good death bowling from Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh. The batting is also suffering from lack of stability and needs Shikhar Dhawan to stay through for a big score. Such small areas to be addressed is making a lot of difference in terms of prediction. CSK vs PBKS, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It is kind of even between both the teams if we look at them from the IPL history perspective. Both teams have played each other 27 times with CSK winning 15 times and PBKS winning 12 times. PBKS has bagged three of the last four encounters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).