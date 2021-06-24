Chile and Paraguay are to meet each other in the Copa America 2021 tournament. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. Chile has been unbeaten in their last three outings in Copa America 2021. A win here would mean that they would make way into the quarter-finals. Paraguay on the other hand is placed on number three of the Group A points table. Copa America 2021 Points Table Updated.

Paraguay had defeated Bolivia 3-1 and then lost to Argentina 1-0. Chile and Paraguay have played each other 17 times. Chile has an upper hand over their opponent as they have won eight wins, while two games ended in draws. Paraguay have won seven games. The last time the two teams met each other was in 2017 when Paraguay won the match 3-0 quite comfortably. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Chile vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Chile vs Paraguay,, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 25, 2021 (Friday) at the Arena Pantanal in Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chile vs Paraguay,, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Chile vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Chile vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Chile vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Bolivia vs Uruguay game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

