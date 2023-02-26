In a piece of very shocking news, Vasant Rathod, a senior clerk of the state goods and service tax (SGST) department suffered an unfortunate death while playing cricket on Sunday, February 26. According to reports, Rathod, who was playing at the playground of a dental college in Bhadaj near Ahmedabad, collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Suresh Raina Recreates Yuzendra Chahal's Viral Pose Alongside the Indian Spinner, Says 'It Took A Lot of Training'.

While speaking to the Times of India, a senior official of SGST told, "During the match, Rathod's team was fielding. He appeared to be fine when he was near the crease, bowling. However, he suddenly felt severe chest pain and collapsed. His fellow players rushed to his rescue."

The report further suggests that Rathod was at first taken to the dental college where the match was getting played. But he was then moved to Sola Hospital as his oxygen level was dipping. Here, he breathed his last.

34-year-old Vasant Rathod was a resident of Vastrapur. He had a wife and was posted at SGST head office at Ahmedabad in Unit 14.

Interestingly, this is the third such case within a short duration of time. Earlier Prashant Bharolia (27) of Rajkot and Jignesh Chauhan (31) of Surat died after suffering cardiac arrest while playing cricket.

