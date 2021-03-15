For a few days now, there have been rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid return. Ever since Juventus got knocked out from the Champions League 2020-21, it was said that Ronaldo will return to Real Madrid in the next season. Even his manager Jeorje Mendes had said that he has been in touch with Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid. Last night Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Cagliari and kept the title hopes alive for the title. Post this, Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici rubbished the rumours of Real Madrid return for CR7. After the match, the Juventus CEO shrugged off the rumours of Real Madrid return for CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Critics with Fast Hat Trick for Juventus Against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21 Match.

During the post-match interview, he emphasised the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has won many trophies and Champions League titles too and thus it’s a privilege to have him at the Bianconeri. The club is happy to have him. “He won so many trophies and has scored so many goals at Juventus. It's a privilege to have him here, we are happy to have him here. He surely represents the future of Juventus,” he said during the interview. Last night Cristiano Ronaldo officially surpassed football legend Pele and became the highest goal scorer.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick last night against Cagliari and helped Juventus extend their lead on the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The team is placed on number three of the table and led the team to a 3-1 win.

