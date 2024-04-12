There are always many stories about things fans do for their favourite cricketers in India. During IPL seasons, it is more of a franchise-based love. Fans go to extends for a yearly extravaganza. One such story was unveiled recently, where an MS Dhoni fan claims to dodge his three daughters’ school fees to pay after spending 64000 on tickets. Fans Claim Toss Was Rigged in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash After Viral Video Shows Match Referee Javagal Srinath ‘Turning Coin’ Before Checking Heads or Tails.

During interaction with Sportwalk Chennai, the man explained his situation. He said, "I didn't get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of ₹64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once. My three daughters and I are very happy,"

His daughters also looked happy with a chance to watch MSD play. "My father has worked very hard to get these tickets. We were very happy when Dhoni came to play," one of his young daughters said. The whole family was spotted in CSK Jersey and even performed the signature fan act of blowing whistles.

Man Claims to Dodge School Fees for CSK Match Tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportwalk Chennai (@teamchennaiin)

While there is a loyal ‘Yellow Army’ behind Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is one of the cricket stars in India with an extraordinary fan base. The cricketer has forged an immense following across India, with Chennai Super Kings' loyal support elevating his status to legendary proportions, especially among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. Chennai Super Kings Toasts 16 Years With MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2024, See Instagram Post.

While MS Dhoni handed CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, there are rumours that this could be MSD’s last season in the Indian Premier League. But such statements were made from the 2021 season and ‘Thala’ did return for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).