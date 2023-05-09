Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cross swords with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10, 2023, Wednesday. For the first time in this season, Chennai are going to meet with Delhi with the first meeting being held at the Yellow Army’s home ground. IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Nitish Rana Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-rate.

Coming to the match preview for both the sides, on one hand we have CSK, who have already started making their inroads towards the IPL playoffs after playing 11 matches. Having registered their sixth win of the season, CSK are nearly through to the playoffs and a few more wins would definitely ascertain their place in the playoffs. Their last match ended in a win against the Mumbai Indians. The last match between Chennai and Mumbai saw the Yellow Army bowlers performing well with the ball to restrict Mumbai to a mere total of 139. The top-order batters provided useful contribution with the bat to make the run chase easier.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are struggling but they have just found their winning momentum when they registered their fourth win of the season. Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a challenging total of 181 runs on board on account of brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomrar. Delhi’s chase was made easier when their batter Phil Salt smashed a quickfire 87 to see his side cross the finish line. Delhi in their next would like to continue their winning momentum and stay alive in the race for the playoffs. Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat to Fan in Wankhede Stadium Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather at MA Chidambaram Stadium for IPL 2023 game between CSK and DC. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch MS Dhoni and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between CSK and DC is good with the temperature is expected to be around 31-32 degrees Celsius with clear skies all around.

MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Chennai and Delhi is expected to favour the batters like always. A run feast is expected. The last five matches held at the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium saw three games going in favour of the teams chasing while only results were in side of the teams battinf first. Hence, either the teams must post a total above 220 and defend it or they must opt to bowl first. For spinners, there is help from the surface and they will relish bowling here.

