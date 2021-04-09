Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) kick-start their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against each other on Saturday (April 10) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The previous season was unforgettable for both sides, although for different reasons, and it will be interesting to see how they start in IPL 2021. While DC qualified for their first-ever IPL final last season, MS Dhoni's men couldn't make a place in the playoffs for the first time. Hence, the three-time champions would like to stamp their authority once again while DC, under Rishabh Pant's leadership, aim to clinch the elusive trophy. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 2.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff Joins CSK As Josh Hazlewood Replacement.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rishabh Pant

With Shreyas Iyer missing this season due to a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant takes over the leadership role for DC, and the dashing southpaw has a point to prove. The left-handed batsman has been absolutely phenomenal across formats in the last few months and would like to extend his purple patch in IPL 2021 as well. Not to forget, the 23-year-old is also a wicket-keeper, and his brilliance behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sam Curran

Just like Pant, the England all-rounder has also been in fine form lately and should occupy the vice-captain slot in your fantasy team. Curran bowled some impressive spells during the recently-concluded ODI series against India, and his breath-taking 95-run knock in the series decider would still be haunting Indian bowlers. Notably, the southpaw had a memorable campaign with CSK last season.

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI:

CSK Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

DC Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav

