It was a complete performance from Chennai Super Kings, who beat Delhi Capitals to inch closer to securing a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. The four-time champions had an uncharacteristically poor start to the game, with Delhi Capitals bowlers applying some early pressure. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway witnessed rare failures, while Ajinkya Rahane was sent back courtesy of a terrific caught-and-bowled effort from Lalit Yadav. It was due to cameos from Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayudu (23), MS Dhoni (20) and Ravindra Jadeja (21) that CSK were able to post 167/8, which was a below-par total on this ground. But in the end, it did end up quite enough as Delhi Capitals fell short by 27 runs. With this, Chennai Super Kings extended their dominance over Delhi Capitals. Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Is a Must-Watch! (See Pics and Video).

Chasin 169 against CSK’s bowling attack was always going to be tough and Delhi Capitals, as captain David Warner admitted, needed one or two batters to get going. It did not happen as they lost wickets regularly. Manish Pandey getting involved in a mix-up with Mitchell Marsh, with the latter ending up getting run out, was one of the lowest points of this innings. Rilee Rossouw (35) and Pandey (27) somewhat kept the fight alive for Delhi Capitals, with Axar Patel coming down the order and smashing 21 off 12 balls. But all of that was in vain as Delhi Capitals, with this defeat, have made it virtually impossible for them to get through to the playoffs. 'Neeche Ja Raha Hu Toh Mahi Bhai Ke Naam Se Chillate Hai..' Ravindra Jadeja's Response When Asked if He Would Like to Bat Higher, Post CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Chennai Super Kings registered their third straight win over Delhi Capitals.

#It was also their seventh consecutive victory over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk since 2011.

#Matheesha Pathirana now has the most number of wickets in overs 16-20 in IPL 2023-12.

#Delhi Capitals have lost 25 wickets in the powerplay, the most by a team this season.

#CSK defended their lowest score in IPL 2023.

With this win, Chennai Super Kings remained second on the IPL 2023 points table. They will also have a lot of confidence and momentum as they take on KKR at home on May 14. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will hope to bring some smiles back on the faces of their fans when they meet Punjab Kings on May 13.

