Rain played a spoilsport in the scheduled day of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 28. Just ahead of the toss the drizzle started, it eventually got heavier and was accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms. Spectators coming in numbers had to take shelter. It poured down for some time. Twice it looked like that the game could be restarted, but the rain came out again but the rain came down again ruining any chances. 9;35 PM was the time when losing overs started and with the cut off time being 12:06 AM, finally the umpires abandoned the game for the day, postponing it to the reserve day on Monday, May 29 at 7:30 PM. Ahead of the game in the reserve day, the spectators who will visit the stadium will want to know the weather forecast. So will do the fans of the respective teams. You will get every information of Monday's weather forecast at Ahmedabad here. IPL 2023 Final: Unsung Heroes! Picture of Groundsmen Under One Umbrella at Narendra Modi Stadium During Rain in Ahmedabad Goes Viral.

The game getting shifted to the next day won't change the fact how Shubman Gill is in an sensational form and he is backed by three elite wicket takers of GT in Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan, They will fancy their chances to defend their title at the home. But if anyone knows how to win finals, it is MS Dhoni. He has led his troops brilliantly throughout the game and will want to do it one final time in the final. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu has announced to take retirement after the IPL final.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Weather Forecast of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad During IPL 2023 Final Match Between CSK and GT On Reserve Day (Image Credits - Accuweather)

Despite the game getting abandoned on Sunday, the good news for the fans is the weather seems clear in the reserve day, There is no chance of precipitation during the game. With the humidity ranging between 31-50% chances of dew is also very less so we can expect an even game. Temperature will remain between 32-36 degrees. There is least expectation of a rain interruption during the final tomorrow and we should have a full game. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami Enjoy Hailstorm In Narendra Modi Stadium As Toss Gets Delayed in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium offers great help for the batters as the bounce remains true for the most part of the match. In the Qualifier 2 game between GT and MI, a very batting-friendly pitch was used where batters found it easy to score runs. However, with a chance of rain in the corner, we might see the new ball bowlers getting some help.

