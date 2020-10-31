Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 31 (Saturday). After losing to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing, Punjab’s road of qualifying for the playoffs has gotten more difficult. Along with winning the encounter, KL Rahul’s men will also have to rely upon results of other games for their qualification. On the other hand, CSK are already out of the playoff race and can only be spoilers in Punjab’s campaign. CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

This clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for CSK vs KXIP clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The Kings XI Punjab has indeed been in red-hot form in the season. With 641 runs, Rahul is already the leading run-scorer of the tournament and will like to enhance his tally even further. CSK also don’t boast off a strong bowling line-up and thus, one can expect another brilliant performance from the dasher. Also, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch even more points.

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sam Curran

Curran has been one of the very shining lights in CSK’s dismal campaign this season. The left-arm pacer hasn’t just made an impact with the ball but his big hitting capabilities have also come in handy. Notably, Curran was with KXIP last season and his experience will indeed come handy. All these factors make Curran an ideal candidate for the vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

CSK vs KXIP Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Likely XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

KXIP Likely XI: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

