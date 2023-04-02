In match six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants at their home turf at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 3, 2023, Monday. For the hosts, their last match did not go well as they lost their opening match against Gujarat Titans (GT). After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat and they posted 178, thanks to a brilliant 92 by batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Defending 179, their bowlers failed to live up to the expectation as GT chased the target with ease. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His First Half-Century in IPL 2023, Achieves Feat in SRH vs RR Match.

For Lucknow Super Giants, they could not have asked for a better start as they won their opening game against Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. Their batters – Kyle Mayers’ quickfire 73 from 38 balls – did well to propel them to a mighty total, whereas, their bowlers’ super performance – Mark Wood’s first-ever fifer in IPL – saw the side emerge victorious over DC. LSG will be looking to do a repeat performance, when their match against CSK comes on the front.

With the sixth IPL 2023 match between CSK and LSG taking place tomorrow let us look at the pitch as well as weather report for tomorrow’s game. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

Chennai Weather report

Expected weather in Chennai during CSKvs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Source: Accuweather)

The news is exciting for the fans as they can watch MS Dhoni in action at the Chepauk. There is no chances of rain. Reportedly, the temperature in Chennai for tomorrow’s game between CSK and LSG is expected to stay between 28 and 33. The day will be humid throughout.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch report

As always, the Chennai pitches have always been spinner-friendly pitches. Whoever decided to bowl first, their bowlers, especially the spinners, will get to be a major influencer. Scoring runs will become easy when the batters get set.

