Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to be played between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG). CSK now has an equal amount of wins as LSG in seven matches. CSK has four wins in seven games and LSG too has four wins in seven games. Both the teams have eight points and lay beside each other in the points table. CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 39 in Chepauk.

LSG achieved the target of 177 runs in just 19 overs with six overs left. CSK's bowlers couldn't stop the flow of runs by LSG's batsmen and thus failed to defend the target. They were only able to take a couple of wickets. While batting first CSK failed to have a good start as the top order failed to score runs and thus the run rate dropped quite a bit. Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial innings of 57 runs in just 40 deliveries. Followed by Moeen Ali's 30-run knock off just 20 balls. MS Dhoni gave a fitting finish to CSK's innings but was not enough in the end. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia Continues Golden Run As Finisher, a Look at His Statistics.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather in Chennai at the Time of CSK vs LSG Match-39 (Source; Accuweather)

The weather during the CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 is mostly clear and there are no chances of rainfall. The temperature will vary between 30-32 degrees Celcius. With no chances of rainfall, it will be an intense match to watch.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

It is a pleasant ground for the spinners and will surely have an advantage during the match. With inform spinners, teams can make a whole lot of use of them. The pitch here grips quite a bit and that is the main reason for spinners having an advantage.

