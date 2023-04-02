In the match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Luck Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While CSK come into the match with a defeat in their previous game against Gujarat Titans, LSG on the other hand, won their last encounter against Delhi Capitals. The CSK vs LSG clash will commence at 07:30 PM IST on Monday, April 02. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction CSK vs LSG T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Will You Get Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Following the defeat in the opening fixture, CSK will be looking to bounce back as they get set to play at home after a gap of four years. Expect the MS Dhoni-led side to dominate at home. LSG, however, will be keen to build some consistency and will be eyeing to make it two out two.

CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- KL Rahul (LSG) and Devon Conway (LSG) can be our picks for wicket-keeper. What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, in-from Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Ayush Badoni (LSG) can be picked as batsmen in your CSK vs LSG Dream11 team.

CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the CSK vs LSG we will go with all-rounders heavy team. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ben Stokes (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Moeen Ali (CSK), Kyle Mayers (LSG) and Krunal Pandya (LSG) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mark Wood (LSG) can be the lone bowler in your CSK vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

KL Rahul (LSG), Devon Conway (LSG), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ben Stokes (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Moeen Ali (CSK), Kyle Mayers (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Mark Wood (LSG), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ayush Badoni (LSG).

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team CSK vs LSG whereas Mark Wood (LSG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

