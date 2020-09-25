In the seventh match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK vs DC brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play play the fantasy gaming Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for CSK vs DC IPL 2020 match 7. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain when you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points. So, picking right captain and vice-captain while making your CSK vs DC Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Faf du Plessis

The South African batsman is in top form and has already scored two back to back half-centuries. Du Plessis scored 58 against Mumbai Indians and then 72 against Rajasthan Royals. He can be a safe pick as a captain for your CSK vs DC Dream11 team. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder can be a perfect pick as a vice-captain for your CSK vs DC Dream11 team. Stoinis impressed with both bat and ball against Kings XI Punjab and he will be confident to do well in this fixture as well. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

CSK vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Probable Lineup

CSK Likely Playing 11: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

DC Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.

While Super Kings play their third match of the season for Delhi Capitals this is going to be their second match. The Shreyas Iyer-led side earlier Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over to earn the valuable two points. The CSK vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

