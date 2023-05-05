In match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings cross swords with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, on May 6, 2023, Saturday. The match between Chennai and Mumbai starts at 3.30 PM and the toss is at 3 PM. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Andre Russell Completes 600 Sixes in T20 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On one hand, we have high-flying Chennai, who are on the verge of reaching the playoffs of this year’s IPL. The MS Dhoni-led unit has registered five wins and four losses after playing 10 games and is currently lying third in the table with 11 points. The Yellow Army’s last two matches – except the latest game that was cancelled due to rain – ended in a defeat with the latest loss coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS). During the match against Punjab, Chennai posted a huge total of 200, thanks to a brilliant knock of 92 runs from in-form batter, Devon Conway. Defending 201, despite the brilliant bowling efforts from Chennai bowlers, Punjab somehow scrambled to a win. Having witnessed a two-game losing streak, Chennai will be eager to end their winless streak with a win in their next game and further cement their position in the race for IPL playoffs qualification.

On the other hand, we have Mumbai Indians, who are sweating it out to find a spot in the top-four. The Rohit Sharma-led unit is on a roll at the moment after having registered two consecutive wins on the trot. The five-time IPL winners recently defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) to secure their fifth win of the tournament and are currently sitting in the sixth spot with 10 points after registering five wins and four losses. Batting first, Punjab raced off to a mammoth total of 214 on account of Punjab batters Liam Livingstone (82) and Jitesh Sharma’s (49) quickfire cameos. Chasing 215, Mumbai batters, Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) produced magnificent batting display as Mumbai chased down the target with ease. Coming into the next match, Mumbai will look to secure a win and climb up the ladder.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

35 matches have been played between Chennai and Mumbai with Mumbai winning 20 times and Chennai winning 15 times.

CSK vs MI Match Number 49 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Devon Conway (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Tim David (MI)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

CSK vs MI Match Number 49 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match Number 49 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, in Chennai, on May 6 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

CSK vs MI Match Number 49 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs MI Match Number 49 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs MI Match Number 49 in India.

CSK vs MI Match Number 49 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

