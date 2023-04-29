Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Punjab Kings in their next match in Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The game will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennai Super Kings suffered a 32-run defeat in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. Bowling in the powerplay has been an issue for CSK so far. This is one area they will like to address ahead of this match. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been in great form this season. They will have to score the bulk of the runs once again. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 41 in Chennai.

Chennai's opponents Punjab Kings also suffered a big defeat in their previous game. Punjab's bowlers conceded 257 runs (second highest ever in IPL) and had no answers against LSG's batting lineup. Shikhar Dahwan's side will have to deliver a much better performance if they want to defeat CSK in Chennai. Atharva Taide's innings in the LSG match was a big positive for Punjab. Sam Curran's performance against his old team can be a deciding factor in this match. Now today in this article, let's take a look at how the weather can behave in Chennai and the pitch of MA Chidambaram Stadium might play out during the course of the CSK vs PBKS match.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather at MA Chidambaram Stadium During CSK vs PBKS Match (Source – Accuweather)

According to the report of Accuweather, there is a 51 percent chance of rain in Chennai during the start of the CSK vs PBKS match. The temperature meanwhile will hover around 30-33 degrees Celcius. The humidity will remain around 73-79 percent. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Named Most Popular Sports Team in Asia, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr; RCB Takes Third Spot.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Unlike previous years, the surface in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has provided more help to the batters this time around. The spinners always get some help from the pitch. Fast bowlers and medium pacers with their cutters can also come in handy.

