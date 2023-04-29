In match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on April 30, 2023, Sunday. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Lauds RR Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Match-Winning Knock Against CSK.

On one hand, Chennai are high flying with five wins and three losses under their belt after playing eight games. The MS Dhoni-led team is currently well-placed in the third place with 10 points and they are well on course towards reaching the playoffs stage of this year's IPL. After registering a hat-trick of wins, the Yellow Army had to suffer a loss at the hands of 2022 IPL finalists, Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, Rajasthan raced off to a challenging total of 202 on account of youngster, Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant knock of 77. Chennai bowlers failed to restrict Rajasthan to a modest or below-par total as Rajasthan put themselves in the driver's seat. Chasing 203, Chennai did get close to the target after some magnificent knocks from in-form batters Shivam Dubey (52) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) but fell well short after they got out. The loss will shake their confidence a bit but given their form and performances in the previous matches, there is no doubt that Chennai will once again return back to winning ways.

Punjab, on the other hand, are having a topsy-turvy season. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team are frequently going through ups and downs. After winning the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they suffered a loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore and then again they returned back to winning ways when they beat Mumbai Indians to secure their fourth win of the season. The team is currently sitting in the sixth place with eight points after registering four wins. Their last game ended in a victory. Batting first, in the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab made 214 runs on board after some vital contributions from Harpreet Singh (41) and Sam Curran (55) helped them reach a challenging total. Defending 215, India pacer, Arshdeep Singh (4/29) saw Mumbai's batting order collapsing quickly. For Punjab, this is a must-win game if they are to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Chennai and Punjab have played against each other 27 times with Chennai winning on 15 occasions while Punjab winning on 12 occasions.

CSK vs PBKS Match Number 41 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Devon Conway (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

CSK vs PBKS Match Number 41 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, in Chennai, on April 30 (Sunday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

CSK vs PBKS Match Number 41 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs PBKS Match Number 41 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs PBKS Match Number 41 in India.

CSK vs PBKS Match Number 41 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Theekshana, Deshpande, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh, SM Curran(C), A Taide, MW Short, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma(wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

