Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 12, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. CSK vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 22

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are last on the points table after their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022. CSK's last game was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they lost by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a decent tournament so far. Out of the four matches that RCB played in IPL 2022, they won three of them and are placed fourth on the points table, presently. RCB’s recent victory was against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday after successfully chasing the total of 152 runs in 18.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. RCB have recovered pretty well after losing their opening encounter against Punjab Kings. Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff Hit the Nets Ahead of CSK vs RCB Clash in IPL 2022 (See Pics)

CSK vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Anuj Rawat (RCB) are our wicket-keepers

CSK vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Virat Kohli (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team

CSK vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK) can be our all-rounders

CSK vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Chris Jordan (CSK) could form the bowling attack

CSK vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Anuj Rawat (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Chris Jordan (CSK)

Virat Kohli (RCB) could be named as the captain of your CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

