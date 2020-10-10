Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the team standings and would be hoping to change that with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, can scroll down below. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Preview: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings Clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s two-game winning run was brought to an end by Delhi Capitals in their previous game and Virat Kohli’s team would be eager to put that loss behind them for the clash against an inconsistent Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led side has been very much unlike them this season, losing four of their six games this season but would hope that they could get back to winning ways against a team they have a great record against. Chennai Super Kings Miss Fans Ahead of Their Dream11 IPL 2020 Fixture Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Post a Nostalgic Picture on Social Media.

CSK vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 24 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of CSK vs RCB match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. So fans need to tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Those willing to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in regional languages can also follow it on select channels on Star Sports network.

CSK vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 24 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans can also follow the CSK vs RCB match live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match online for its fans in India. But fans need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

