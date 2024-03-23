Chennai Super Kings ushered in a new era under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad as the defending champions outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the IPL 2024 opener on Friday, March 22. The stage was set and lakhs of people watched as the five-time winners got their campaign off to a flying start, riding on an impactful bowling performance from Mustafizur Rahman, who took four wickets while conceding just 29 runs to help set up the win. Yet it did not look like CSK would have it easy with RCB getting off to a flying start. Captain Faf du Plessis justified his decision to bat first as he struck a flurry of boundaries at the venue he is so familiar with to put CSK off guard. But boy, the defending champs came bouncing back strongly! ‘Abey Saans Tou Lene De Usko’, Stump Mic Catches Virat Kohli Making A Request to Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Rachin Ravindra provided a bit of brilliance on the field for Chennai Super Kings as he took a good catch to dismiss the in-form du Plessis, who threatened to make it big. And that was the spark CSK needed to roar back into the contest. A top-order collapse followed as RCB were soon reduced to 78/5, with the top-order back into the hunt. Rahman took two wickets twice and Deepak Chahar got the big one of Maxwell as RCB were tottering when Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat performed the rescue act. Their blazing 95-run stand off 50 deliveries helped RCB get to a total of some substance. Chasing 174, CSK got off to a decent start, and although they lost wickets, they were always in control of the run-chase. Ultimately, a 66-run unbeaten partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (25*) and Shivam Dube (28*) saw CSK win the match with eight balls remaining. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Chennai Super Kings registered their eighth win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. RCB have beaten Chennai just once at this venue

#Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket

#Kohli is also the sixth player to do so

#He also completed 1000 runs against CSK

#Ravindra Jadeja completed 100 sixes in the IPL

#Chennai Super Kings played its 250th T20 Match

#Ajinkya Rahane also completed 250 matches in T20 cricket

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their momentum when they take on former winners Gujarat Titans in a repeat of last year's final, on March 26. RCB, meanwhile, will look to get the first win of their campaign when they meet Punjab Kings on March 25.

