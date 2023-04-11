Chennai Super Kings square off against Rajasthan Royals in the match number 17 of the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, 2023, Wednesday. The match starts at 7.30 PM (Indian Standard Time) IST and the toss is at 7 PM. Till now, both the teams have done well in their previous game but when it comes the IPL match between CSK and RR, it is CSK that achieved the most number of wins against the opposition outfit with 15 wins and 12 losses. Amit Mishra Caught on Camera Applying Saliva on Ball During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Both Chennai and Rajasthan have played three games, out of which they have won two. Currently, Rajasthan are in the second position, whereas, Chennai are in the fifth place. Coming to their match performance in the last match, Chennai secured yet another win after their star spinner, Ravindra Jadeja (3-fer) shined with the ball to restrict Mumbai to a paltry total of 157. Meanwhile, their batters, Ajinkya Rahane (61 runs from 27 balls on his debut) and Ruturaj Gaikwad paired up to chase down the target the target with ease.

Rajasthan came good in their last fixture against the David Warned-led Delhi Capitals side. The Sanju Samson-led unit raced to a challenging total of 199 after losing four wickets. They were helped by useful knocks from batters, Jos Buttler, and, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, star pacer, Trent Boult (3-fer) and key spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal (3-fer) starred with the ball as they managed to stop Delhi Capitals at 142 runs, thus winning the contest by 57 runs.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather at MA Chidambaram during CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match. (Source;Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch MS Dhoni and his teammates in action in tomorrow's game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between CSK and RR is good with the temperature expected to be around 26-34 degrees Celsius.

MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium for the IPL match between CSK and RR is expected to be slow and sluggish. However, this was not the case during CSK and LSG as we go to witness a high-scoring affair. The track will be balanced for entire duration of the match.

