The script was set for MS Dhoni to have a perfect night at the Chepauk. He made history by becoming the first player to captain a single franchise in the IPL for 200 matches and all seemed to be going as per plan. But Sandeep Sharma had a different ending to this story in mind. The Chepauk crowd erupted every time Dhoni connected a shot and the decibel levels hit the roof when the CSK captain clubbed two sixes in the final over to give his side a glimmer of hope. But the perfect ending for CSK was not to be as Sharma nailed a yorker, which prevented Dhoni from scripting a fairytale finish as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a massive yet narrow three-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 12.IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

MSD was felicitated prior to the game for completing the historic first and it seemed that the stage was set for a CSK win. Jos Buttler did manage to put Rajasthan Royals in a decent position at 175/8 with a second consecutive victory but the way the Chennai Super Kings bowlers bowled, especially Ravindra Jadeja, was impressive. CSK were tasked to chase down 176 and did not get off to the best of starts, with Ruturaj Gaikwad departing early. But out came an exuberant Ajinkya Rahane, who played some eye-catching shots for his 19-ball 31 before being dismissed. Devon Conway scored a fifty but that was not enough for CSK to keep up with the scoring rate. Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni joined forces in the crease to take CSK home and they did considerably well with a 59-run partnership off just 30 balls. Their partnership saw the home crowd cheering loudly but they were eventually silenced by Sandeep Sharma, who won Rajasthan Royals the match. ‘Sound On’ MS Dhoni Greeted With Loud Cheers From Chepauk Crowd As He Walks Out to Bat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

CSK vs RR Stat Highlights:

#MS Dhoni played 200 matches for CSK as captain in the IPL.

#He became the first player to achieve this feat.

#Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the first time since 2008.

#They also became the second team to beat CSK at this venue for the first time since Mumbai Indians achieved this feat.

#Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ajinkya Rahane five times in the IPL.

#Sanju Samson recorded his eighth duck in the IPL, the most for Rajasthan Royals.

#Jos Buttler completed 3000 runs in the IPL.

#He is the third quickest to reach that mark after Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

#Devon Conway scored his fourth IPL fifty.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals will feel pretty confident when they take on Gujarat Titans on April 16 in a repeat of last year’s IPL final. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, would look to bounce back when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 01:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).