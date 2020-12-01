David Warner limped off the pitch against India during the second One-Day International at the SCG on Sunday. In the fourth over of India’s innings, the Australian cricketer landed awkwardly while fielding with tests suggesting that the 34-year-old has suffered a serious groin strain. The batsman is expected to miss the remaining ODI game and even the upcoming T20I series against the Men in Blue. KL Rahul Faces Heat on Twitter After His Remarks on David Warner’s Injury.

Speaking on Triple M’s Moonman in the Morning, David Warner’s wife, Candice, joked suggested that cricket might not entirely be the reason for the cricket’s injury and the couple’s bedroom behaviour might have played some sort of part in it as they had reunited a few days before after spending four months apart. David Warner's Injury is Opportunity for Others to Claim Opening Slot in Tests, Says Justin Langer.

'Sorry, Australia!’ said Candice Warner on the podcast, hinting that the couple might have enjoyed a marathon sex session prior to the game. ‘We only sort of reunited after four months apart, a couple of days prior... and everyone's like, What have you done to him?' To which Candice said: It wasn't me! It was not me.

David Warner is set to miss a considerable amount of game time for Australia as the 34-year-old is set to miss the rest of the limited over’s series. The batsmen’s participation in the first test is also in doubt. D’Arcy Short has replaced Warner in the T20I squad for the home team.

Candice Warner further added that the Australian batsmen is working on his recovery but hopes that he can be ready for Tests in late December. ‘I mean there's 17 days before the first Test against India, so hopefully he'll be ready to go. But it is serious, and he is in a lot of pain. He will not want to miss that first test against India,’ she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).