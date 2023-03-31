For the 2021 IPL finalists, Delhi Capitals, the last season was disastrous as the Rishabh Pant-led unit failed to reach the playoffs after registering seven wins and seven losses out of their 14 allotted group league matches. The failure to reach the playoffs drew heavy flak at the end of the season. Keeping the failure on the back of their mind, the Delhi-based franchise went into the IPL 2023 auction with an aim to attract highly skilled cricketers with 19.45 crore in their purse and only five slots left vacant. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

They opened their trading business with the acquisition of England’s aggressive batter, Phil Salt at Rs 2 crore, and, then followed it up with another acquisition of India’s uncapped player, Mukesh Kumar at Rs 5.5 crores. The 29-year-old earned his maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team for the ODI series against the Proteas (South Africa) earlier this year. The team bolstered their batting department with the acquisition of experienced India batsman Manish Pandey after a tough bidding encounter with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DC also got hold of veteran South Africa batter, Rilee Rossouw, who was unsold in the previous round. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

They let go of India bowler Shardul Thakur and in exchange they acquired fast bowler Aman Khan, who earlier plied his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Furthermore they have bought Delhi’s own boy, Ishant Sharma. Overall, the team looks strong and currently possess one of the most strong squads in the IPL and with former Australia legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting at the charge, there is no doubt that this year the team will look to end their quest for maiden title. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Join Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead of IPL 2023.

Strength

Batting is Delhi’s strongest area as they possess one of the most ruthless batters in the ranks of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and Phil Salt. Their bowling attack is led by South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, India’s Kuldeep Yadav, and, Axar Patel.

Weakness

Although there is hardly any weakness within the unit but they could have added a few more middle-order batters and that could have helped the side score additional runs in the death overs.

DC IPL 2023 Schedule

Delhi’s opening match is against Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on April 1, 2023. You can check KKR's IPL 2023 full schedule below.

Loaded with a spirited squad, can the @DelhiCapitals walk away with the title this year? Tune-in to the #TataIPLOnStar to find out, LIVE! pic.twitter.com/9F6YmZul5B — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2023

DC IPL 2023 Squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel.

