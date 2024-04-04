Kolkata Knight Riders would look back at this performance with pleasure and contentment as they steamrolled Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in IPL 2024 on April 3. The two-time champions rode on the back of a power-packed batting performance headlined by Sunil Narine, who blasted his way to a 39-ball 85. Narine was promoted to the top of the order by mentor Gautam Gambhir right from the start of the season, and while that move was debated, it certainly paid off for the Knight Riders, who have now notched up two away wins on the trot. Also, this is a historic night for the two-time champions, who have won their first three matches in the IPL for the first time. Andre Russell Applauds for Ishant Sharma After Latter’s Yorker Castles Him During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Batting first, it was the Sunil Narine show all around as the former West Indies player blasted the ball to all corners of the ground. The highlight of his blistering knock was hitting 26 runs off an over by Ishant Sharma. Narine struck big shots on all parts of the ground, and KKR racked up 88/1 inside the powerplay, which was the highest this season. From then on, KKR did not look back as runs came freely despite wickets falling. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi grabbed eyeballs with a stroke-filled 54 on debut, which came off just 27 deliveries. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh too had cameos as KKR recorded the second-highest IPL total in history. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chasing 273 to win was always going to be an improbable task and things looked very grim as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay, with Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc getting two apiece. For Delhi Capitals, skipper Rishabh Pant (55 off 25 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (54 off 32) showed some resistance and after Varun Chakaravarthy (3/33) dismissed them, it was curtains for the hosts. For KKR, Vaibhav Arora starred with three wickets, while Andre Russell took one. Narine backed up his batting show with figures of 1/29 in a game where other bowlers returned with expensive figures. Rishabh Pant Hits Stunning No-Look Six off Venkatesh Iyer’s Bowling During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#KKR won their first three matches for the first time in IPL history

#The Knight Riders registered the second-highest total in IPL history, scoring 272/7

#KKR also registered the highest powerplay score, registering 88/1

#Andre Russell hit 200 sixes in IPL for KKR

#Russell also completed 100 wickets for KKR in the IPL

#Sunil Narine registered his highest IPL score (85)

#Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fifty in his debut IPL innings

#KKR hit the most number of sixes against DC in an IPL innings (18)

Kolkata Knight Riders, now top of the points table, will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on April 8. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, would hope to return to winning ways when they take on winless Mumbai Indians on April 7.

