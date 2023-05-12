Delhi Capitals gear up to face Punjab Kings in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on May 13, 2023, Saturday. Both the teams are lying in the bottom half of the points table with 10 and 9 points respectively. Punjab Kings are in the eighth place with 10 points after winning five matches and six losses while Delhi Capitals are lying just below them in the 10th place with eight points after four wins and seven losses. Punjab still have a chance to make it to the qualifiers of the IPL 2023 with a lot of games still left to be played while for Delhi their IPL campaign may have been over. IPL 2023: ‘Never Thought That I Will Get Here’, Says Yuzvendra Chahal on Becoming Leading Wicket-Taker.

Delhi Capitals in their previous game were handed a defeat by the high-flying Chennai Super Kings to put them at the risk of missing out on a spot in the IPL playoffs. Bowling first, Delhi bowlers lived up to the expectations to restrict Chennai to a decent total of 167. Chasing 168, Delhi batters crumbled under pressure and gave away their wickets as Chennai registered their seventh win of the season. Punjab Kings on the other hand suffered a five-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, a fighting knock of 57 from captain Shikhar Dhawan lifted Punjab to a competitive total of 179. Defending 180, Punjab bowlers performed miserably as Kolkata handed them their sixth loss of the tournament.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected Weather at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 clash between DC and PBKS. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch David Warner and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between DC and PBKS is good with the temperature is expected to be around 33-39 degrees Celsius with the weather is expected to be humid and hot with 16-25% humidity.

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Delhi and Punjab is going to be a little bit slow and sluggish. As the game gets more advanced, the pitch will start slowing down. Sides that bat on first during the first will find it easier. Spinners are expected to play a part during the second innings.

