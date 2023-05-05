In match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6, 2023. After enduring losses in their first few games, Delhi have finally found some winning momentum as they saw the face of defeat only once in their last four games. However, they are still finding it tough in this year’s IPL as they are currently languishing at the bottom with six points after winning three of the nine matches played. In their previous match Delhi were victorious against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Aman Khan scored a crucial knock of 51, as Delhi posted a decent total of 130. In reply, Delhi bowlers did well to restrict Gujarat to only 125, thus helping Delhi win the game by five runs. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Completes 2,000 Runs for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, are coming on the back of a win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The visitors, who are lying in the fifth place in the points, look to secure another win and move up the ladder in a bid to secure a top-four finish. Batting first, Virat Kohi and Faf Du Plessis scored crucial runs to put RCB in a challenging position at 126. In reply, RCB bowlers bowled in tight lengths and lines to restrict LSG to only 108.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected Weather at Arun Jaitley Stadium during IPL 2023 game between DC and RCB. (Source; Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch David Warner and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between DC and RCB is good with the temperature expected to be around 24-36 degrees Celsius.

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Delhi and Bangalore is good for batting especially during the first innings as there will be assistance for the spinners for the entire duration of the match. The new ball will be coming nicely onto the bat and playing strokes is fairly easier during the powerplay the pitch will slow down as the match advances further.

