Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-on against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. It will be the Delhi Capitals' home game and will have a slight advantage. DC is coming in after defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a dominating fashion. DC's bowlers dismantled the GT's batting lineup. DC bowled out GT for just 89 runs recording the lowest total of IPL 2024 season. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets for just 14 runs, coming back in the form at the right time for DC. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Reacts Following Mumbai Indians Win Over Punjab Kings, Says ‘Everyone’s Nerves Got Tested; Ashutosh Sharma Was Unbelievable’.

Other bowlers also did well for DC as Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs scalped two wickets each. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel settled for a single wicket each. The target was not a problem for DC's batters but still lost four wickets while chasing. SRH on the other hand will be coming in after having another high-scoring contest where they broke their own record and scored a total of 287 runs while batting first. Commentator, Punjab Kings’ Players Left Shocked After Third Umpire’s Controversial ‘Wide’ Call Involving Tim David During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Battling against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SRH grabbed the win by 25 runs. SRH's batting has been their key and will go up against the DC's bowlers who are returning in form as the tournament progresses. SRH have been able to win four matches out of the six played so far in the IPL 2024. On the other hand, DC has been able to clinch three wins in seven games.

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other 23 times in which DC has won 11 matches. Meanwhile, SRH has won 12 matches. DC will have a slight advantage being it their home game.

DC vs SRH Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Jack Fraser-McGurk Travis Head Rishabh Pant Heinrich Klaasen Mukesh Kumar Pat Cummins

DC vs SRH Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the pacers Mukesh Kumar and Pat Cummins and also how the batting lineup of SRH reacts to DC's bowling lineup.

DC vs SRH Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Number 35 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

DC vs SRH Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs SRH match 35 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match 35 free live streaming in India.

DC vs SRH Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C)(Wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshvar Kumar, Jayedev Unadkat, T. Natrajan, Mayank Markande

