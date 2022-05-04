Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs SRH clash will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 05, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams aim to keep playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, we bring you DC vs SRH head to head in IPL and likely playing XI among other things. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both the teams are on a poor run of form and will be looking to put an end to that when they meet each other. Delhi Capitals have been inconsistent this campaign losing three of their last five games in the league. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost back to back matches after recording a five-game winning run.

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have met each other 20 times. SRH dominate the head-to-head record with 11 wins while DC have emerged victorious in nine games.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 50, Key Players

Kane Williamson and T Natarajan hold key for Sunrisers Hyderabad while for Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh will be the ones to watch out for.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 50 Mini Battles

Abhishek Sharma vs Mustafizur Rahman and Rishabh vs Umran Malik are the mini battles to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 50 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisres Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be held on May 05, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss is scheduled for 07:00 pm.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 50 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the DC vs SRH match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the DC vs SRH match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 50, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

DC Predicted Playing 11: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.

