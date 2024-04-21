Sunrisers Hyderabad had another record-breaking night, this time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, as they upstaged the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in IPL 2024. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continued from where they left off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match and put their foot on the pedal right from the word go. As a matter of fact, both these SRH batters toyed with the Delhi Capitals bowling, especially in the powerplay where they smashed a whopping 125 runs. Head and Sharma scored 151 runs in just 38 balls before their partnership was broken. Delhi Capitals did fight back with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel being the ones to strike but that did not stop SRH from continuing to pile on the runs. Shahbaz Ahmed and Nitish Reddy's 67-run partnership saw Sunrisers post 266/7, crossing the 250-run mark for the third time this season. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals, in response, did have a good start, with Prithvi Shaw hitting the first four balls for boundaries. But Washington Sundar, the bowler, outsmarted in the same over and later on Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of David Warner to leave the hosts rattled. Another Australian made his presence felt, and his name was Jake Fraser-McGurk. The youngster scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2024 off just 15 balls and went to smash 65 runs off just 18 deliveries. As long as he was out there, Delhi Capitals believed they had a shot at the target. But after he and Abishek Porel (42 off 22) departed, it was a sorry story for Delhi Capitals with the bat. Skipper Rishabh Pant struggled to score and eventually finished with 44 off 35 balls in an innings where he did not to be in any sort of control at all. Another defeat for the Delhi Capitals sees them drop to seventh on the IPL 2024 points table. SRH on the other hand, displaced KKR from the second spot. 4,4,6,4,6,6! Jake Fraser-McGurk Smashes 30 Runs Off Washington Sundar's Over During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

SRH vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Sunrisers Hyderabad scored the fastest team 100 in IPL history--in five overs

#Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest powerplay score in IPL and T20 cricket history (125/0)

#SRH also posted the fourth-highest IPL total of all time--266/7

#Sunrisers Hyderabad also equalled Surrey's feat of scoring 250+ most times in T20s (3)

#SRH also equalled their record of hitting most sixes in an IPL innings (22)

#Sunrisers also registered the highest score after first 10 overs in the IPL (158/4)

#Jake Fraser-McGurk scored the fastest fifty in IPL 2024, off just 15 balls

#He also has the fastest IPL fifty for Delhi Capitals

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first SRH bowler to take 150 wickets

#T Natarajan registered his best-ever figures in the IPL (4/19)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their red-hot form when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on April 25. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, will hope to return to winning ways when they host Gujarat Titans on April 24.

