The ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) is racing close to its next round, as match number 14 of the league stage sees Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) duel with Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) on March 16 (Thursday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will kick-start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.This will be the second face-off in the league stage between the two sides, with the previous one won by Delhi Capitals comprehensively. Meg Lanning's effect on Delhi Capitals is apparent as the team has already nearly set foot into the playoffs. With just one defeat from the previous five matches, the team rests in the second spot of the points table, only behind the Mumbai Indians. In their previous league matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one of the closely fought contests of the inaugural season, Delhi Capitals managed to sneak yet another win by six wickets despite losing skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma early on in the innings at the top. DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 14.

The middle order, including Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were exposed to pressure after an early falter at the top against RCB, proved a point and won the match without a significant hand of captain in the chase. The team looked equally good with the ball, especially after restricting RCB to a meagre 150-run total. Shikha Pandey who had an off-colour start to the tournament bagged three crucial wickets. The team is overall well-balanced to confront the next challenge on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the performance graph of Gujarat Giants lead players like Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol looks declining with the progression of the tournament. Only one win from five matches has placed Gujarat Giants in the fourth number of the points table. In the last clash, though the bowlers did a tremendous job in death overs by restricting the Mumbai Indians (MI) on 162 run total, the batting crumbled to the bowling attack of MI. Harleen Deol remained the top scorer with 22 off 23 but failed to convert her innings into an impactful one. The team might include Laura Wolvaardt again in the playing XI, replacing Sophia Dunkley, dismissed in the previous match on a golden duck. Harleen Deol Pulls Off Stunning Catch to End Harmanpreet Kaur’s Knock During GG-W vs MI-W Match (Watch Video).

DC-W vs GG-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

The two teams have faced each other once so far. Delhi Capitals dominate the head-to-head record with a win from their previous clash in the ongoing tournament.

DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) Jess Jonassen (DC-W) Alice Capsey (DC-W) Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W)

DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Meg Lanning against Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt vs Marizanne Kapp will be key battles to look forward to.

DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC-W vs GG-W match 14 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 16. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of DC-W vs GG-W match number 14 TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of DC-W vs GG-W match number 14 of WPL 2023 in India. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

DC-W Likely Playing XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

GG-W Likely Playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

