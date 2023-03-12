Delhi Capitals will face off with Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 11 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2022 on March 13 (Monday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction DC-W vs RCB-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Jemimah Rodrigues Turns Commentator! Delhi Capitals Player Describes Live Action During WPL 2023 Match vs Gujarat Giants (Watch Video).

Marizanne Kapp's fifer and fiery knock by Shafali Verma against Gujarat Giants on Saturday guided Delhi Capitals back to winning ways after facing a crushing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians earlier. With six points, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals are stationed in the second spot of the TATA WPL 2023 currently. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who faced a gutted defeat by 10 wickets against UP Warriorz, is the only team in the tournament yet to open the account. Smriti Mandhana-led side will have to win their remaining league matches and hope for other equations to go in their favour to keep their chances breathing in the competition.

DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer Says, Multiple Match Winners in Mumbai Indians Makes Them a Complete Team.

DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Heather Knight (RCB-W), Elysse Perry (RCB-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) could be our All-rounders.

DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB-W) could form the bowling attack.

DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Heather Knight (RCB-W), Elysse Perry (RCB-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB-W).

Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) could be named as the captain of your DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Sophie Devine (RCB-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2023 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).