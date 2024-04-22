The Indian Premier League 2024 has been a nightmare for the Delhi Capitals so far. The 2020 IPL finalists are currently placed in the eighth spot of the points table and have only won three games out of seven matches. The franchise has not been able to play as a unit in the tournament so far and has only been dependent on the performances of individual players. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Battling Fitness Concerns for Australia Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of IPL 2024

As per ESPNcricinfo, in a major jolt to the Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2024 as he continues to recover from his partial tear injury in his right hamstring. Marsh has played four matches for the Capitals in the IPL 2024 so far and has scored 61 runs at an average and strike rate of 15.25 and 160.52. Marsh has been out of action in the cash-rich league after the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match. Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Virat Kohli Was Wrongly Given Out During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Explains His Statement Demanding Rule Change 'For the Better' (Watch Video)

Mitchell Marsh was called up by Cricket Australia after he suffered as they want to keep him fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. It was expected that Marsh would return back to India after he recovered from the injury in the later part of the tournament by now he has been ruled out from the competition.

The Delhi Capitals are yet to announce his replacement and it looks like they will do the same very soon. DC would want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible as the tournament is moving to its middle and last phase.

