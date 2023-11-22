New Delhi, Nov 22: Delhi Capitals is all set to release Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, according to reports. Prithvi Shaw's future with the franchise is also in doubt and along with Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey, he might also be released ahead of the auction. Gautam Gambhir Named As Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Ahead of IPL 2024, Ex-Indian Cricketer Bids Adieu to Lucknow Super Giants.

Sarfaraz scored 53 runs in four matches while Manish Pandey ended his season with 160 runs in 10 games. Reports suggest that CSK might trade in Manish Pandey who has scored 3808 runs in his illustrious IPL career.

Delhi Capitals finished ninth on the points table in the 2023 IPL and were without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant in the 2023 season. Though stand-in skipper, David Warner performed quite well, the batting unit as a whole failed miserably. Devdutt Padikkal Traded From RR to LSG In Exchange of Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2024 Season.

Rishabh Pant might make his comeback to the cricketing action through IPL 2024 after surviving a car accident. The IPL auction for the 2024 season is scheduled to take place on December 19 and it would be interesting to see how all teams shape up ahead of another IPL season.

