In match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, Delhi Capitals lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. Before the match between Punjab and Rajasthan gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing more than 10 games. For Delhi, with their elimination from the IPL 2023 there is nothing to play for except for pride. Prior to this match, if we analyse their performance in the past few matches, we could see that the David Warner-led unit were inconsistent with the bat as their batsmen failed to shine with the bat. Delhi Capitals Rainbow Jersey: David Warner and Co to Don 'Special Threads' for Last IPL 2023 Match Against CSK (See Pic).

If we analyse Chennai Super Kings performance, the MS Dhoni-led unit is doing great, sitting nicely at the second position with 15 points, requiring just one point to qualify for the playoffs. However, the Yellow Army’s last game ended in a disappointing loss as Kolkata Knight Riders beat them to record their sixth win of the season.

So far, CSK have been successful because of the performance put in by their in-form batsmen. This is not to say that their bowlers failed miserably. But to say that batting has been their greatest strength so far. However, there were times when CSK bowlers failed to pick up wickets at crucial wickets and that cost them a few games. Moving into the next game, CSK will stick to their plans as they look to secure a win and qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Delhi and Chennai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between DC and CSK, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Delhi and Chennai is Chennai. IPL 2023: 'Been a Beautiful Transition for Us Coming Together for RCB,' Says Virat Kohli on Batting With Faf du Plessis.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between DC and CSK. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Chennai Super Kings side are the favourites with 57% winning chance and it is also justified, given their form and performance they have put in earlier this season. The prediction further states that Delhi have got 43% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-way affair. It is a biased prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Delhi may also pull off a win against Chennai, provided if they put up their best performance.

