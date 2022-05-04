Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back on the winning track when they face each other in match 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on May 05, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the encounter, we bring you DC vs SRH betting odds and win probability in IPL 2022. DC vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 50.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have fallen off the pace a little bit in recent weeks. The 2016 champions have lost consecutive games after recording a five-match winning streak. This has seen them trail in the playoff qualification race. Delhi Capitals have remained inconsistent and with two wins in the past five matches, need to be near-perfect from here on to secure a place in the next round. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

DC vs SRH Betting Odds

According to the bookmakers, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed even. Bet365 have not picked a favourite between the two sides as they have odds of 1.90 against them

DC vs SRH Win Probability

DC vs SRH (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Delhi Capitals have a higher chance of winning the match. DC's chances of securing victory are 52%, ahead of SRH's chances, which are 48%. However, SRH have a better head to head record against these opponents.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

