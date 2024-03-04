The pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant featured many famous cricketing personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the major missing was Indian batsman Virat Kohli. However, there has been a video on social media which claimed that Virat along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma came to mark their presence at the event. However, the video being circulated is from 2022. MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya With Dwayne Bravo and Wife Sakshi at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Video Goes Viral.

The celebrity couple is currently in London after they were blessed with a baby boy on February 15, 2024. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced on their respective social media handles and became parents for the second time.

Video Claiming Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Heading Towards Jamnagar

Original Post from 2022

Virat Kohli missed the India vs England 2024 Test series due to the same reason and will be seen playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2024. RCB are set to play reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on March 22, 2024, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Exude Elegance As They Twin in Black at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (See Pic).

Virat Kohli has been in roaring form for the last 1.5 years wherein he ended up becoming the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023. Kohli smashed 8 hundreds throughout the year and also breached the 49 ODI century mark of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian captain was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament in ODI World Cup 2023 for being the leading run scorer of the tournament.

The 34-year-old Indian batter last featured in the third T20I match against Afghanistan in January 2024, and since then has been on an international break.

