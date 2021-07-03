Dinesh Karthik had an impressive commentary debut during the recently concluded World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand but he has now faced the wrath of netizens after he made a sexist remark on Thursday. While commentating during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Karthik, in an attempt to explain how batsmen don't like their own bats and have a preference for others' equipments, said this, "Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” he said on air. Dinesh Karthik Thanks Fans for their Response After His Debut in Commentary Box During WTC 2021 Finals (Watch Video)

He was instantly criticised for his sexist comments as netizens called him out on Twitter. Here are some tweets:

The comment clearly didn't sit well with this fan:

@SkyCricket "Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better." WTAF?! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/E8emRa5RUZ — Rachel Romain (@RERomain) July 1, 2021

He wasn't happy too

It starts when people like Dinesh Karthik normalises sexist jokes like Bats- Neighbours wife . And all these sick people laugh at it.. and some even defend it as "comedy" . — Paras (@Paras_Touchston) July 3, 2021

Some called for shame

Did I seriously just hear an announcer for cricket remark “bats are like a neighbour’s wife... they always feel better” during the U.K. vs Sri Lanka match?? This guy isn’t even a Ex-SL cricketer, he’s Indian. Shame on you @DineshKarthik. 😒 — S ४✨ (@Sashuke25) July 1, 2021

This fan used a meme to react to this comment

Dinesh Karthik’s neighbours right now pic.twitter.com/ES16KYFJ3m — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) July 2, 2021

Some expected better of him

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King. — Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

This fan also didn't appreciate the comment at all

@DineshKarthik Love your commentary and insights, but "batsmen prefer others' bats, its like neighbours' wives, they always feel better" was not cool at all. — Avi Seth (@UnSethled) July 1, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).