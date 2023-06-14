Gautam Gambhir did not mince any words when he slammed former cricketers for their endorsements of pan masalas. The cricketer-turned-politician did not name any of the cricketers but questioned their status as role models after they appeared in recent surrogate advertisements during the IPL. Former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle appeared in ads for surrogate products by a Pan Masala company and Gambhir clearly was not happy about this at all. 'My Relationship With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli..' Gautam Gambhir Addresses Rumoured Rifts With Former Indian Teammates.

"I never thought in my life a cricketer would do a pan masala ad. It's disgusting and disappointing. That is why I say, choose your role models carefully. What example are you setting?" he said as quoted by News18. "One gets recognised not by their name, but by the work they do. Crores of kids are watching you. Money is not that important that you will end of doing a pan masala ad. There are so many other ways to make money," he added, stating, "You should have the courage to let go of a big pay cheque rather than do such things."

Gambhir recalled an instance from his life when he was offered Rs 3 crore to appear in a pan masala ad. But he did not take up the offer. “I could have taken the money, but I left it because I always believe that I should get what I deserve. Sachin Tendulkar was offered Rs 20-30 crores to act in pan masala ads as well. But he said no to these pan masala ads. He had promised his father that he would never engage in such stuff, which is why he is a role model.”

