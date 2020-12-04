The 1st T20I between India and Australia created a lot of controversy regarding the ‘concussion substitute’ rule in cricket as Yuzvendra Chahal, who replaced Ravindra Jadeja, turned the game in India’s favour. This raised questions among several Dream11 Fantasy App users as they were left confused on how the points will be distributed among the two players due to the mid-match change. IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Match Result: Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3-Wicket Haul Helps India Beat Australia by 11 Runs.

In Dream11 Fantasy Game, users get an opportunity to earn some cash depending upon the performance of their team– points earned by the players in the starting XI. However, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja trading places in the match, fans were speculating as to how exactly the points will be circulated among the two players. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2020: Virat Kohli and Co. Register 9th Consecutive Win in T20Is.

‘Dream11 main Chahal k points Jaddu main add huye kya?’ (will Chahal’s points be added in Jadeja’s tally) asked a user on social media platform Twitter to which the Fantasy app replied that the players will earn points according to their contributions in the game.

Dream11 main Chahal k points Jaddu main add huye kya? — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) December 4, 2020

‘Hey, Ravindra Jadeja will not receive any points on behalf of Yuzvendra Chahal. He will be awarded points for his contributions in the match since he has appeared as a 'Concussion Substitute' for Ravindra Jadeja,’ said Fantasy Game app Dream11.

Hey, Ravindra Jadeja will not receive any points on behalf of Yuzvendra Chahal. He will be awarded points for his contributions in the match since he has appeared as a 'Concussion Substitute' for Ravindra Jadeja. For more information, click here: https://t.co/3HZqNUUIOP — Dream11 (@Dream11) December 4, 2020

Speaking of the match, Ravindra Jadeja’s highest score in T20Is of 44 unbeaten took India to a commanding total after a poor start and his ‘concussion substitute’ Yuzvendra Chala took three wickets as India registered an 11-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second match will be played on Sunday (December 6, 2020) at the SCG.

