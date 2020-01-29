Durex Has a Witty Take on Rohit Sharma’s Back-to-Back Sixes in Super Over During India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma’s back to back sixes in the Super Over during IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020 was the highlight of the match. The match was brought to tie after Mohammed Shami snapped a couple of wickets in the last over when Kane Williamson’s men needed three runs from two balls as they chased a total of 179 runs. Rohit Sharma’s back to back sixes was the highlight of the match. Now, Durex condom presents a witty take on his innings. The official account of Durex condoms took to social media and took the concept of taking the game to new heights under double pressure. Virat Kohli Hugs Rohit Sharma After his Heroics in Super Over During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020, Squashes the Rumours of Rift Between the Two! (Watch Video).

The witty print ad was posted on social media. Talking about Rohit Sharma, started off the game well with a quick 65 from 40 balls and gave a bright start to India. The Hitman laced his innings with six fours and three sixes and batted at a strike rate of 162.50. The Indian opener made the score after failing in the first two matches and getting out early. Now, let’s have a look at the ad by Durex. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Taking the game to new heights with 2x pleasure! #NZvsIND #Hitman To buy Durex Mutual Climax, click on https://t.co/V4hHcNR7Oh. pic.twitter.com/7d6njdYGf4 — Durex India (@DurexIndia) January 29, 2020

Sharma, however, said that it was Mohammed Shami because of which India won the game. “Mohammed Shami’s final over got us the victory, not my two sixes.” He said that it isn’t very easy to defend nine runs in the last over and they didn’t even expect that the match would reach the Super Over. The five-match series now stands on 3-0.