Trinbago Knight Riders are playing against St Lucia Zouks in Caribbean Premier League 2019-20, at Port of Spain. Now, this is when Dwayne Bravo stuck a couple of times and thus became the first bowler to snap 500 wickets in T20 cricket. He snapped the wickets of Rakheem Cornwall on the score of 18 runs and then got the wicket of Roston Chase who made way to the pavilion on the score of seven runs. Chennai Super Kings went on to put up a special post for the Caribbean player on social media. Dwayne Bravo Shares Teaser of New Song Set to Be Released on MS Dhoni’s Birthday, West Indies Cricketer Says 'Everybody Do the Helicopter Celebration' (Watch Video).

The match is currently underway and at the time of going online, the team was St Lucia Zouks was on 111 runs and had lost six wickets. Talking about milestones, the CSK player was also the first bowler to touch the milestones of 300 wickets which happened in August 2014. He was also the first one to reach 400 wickets in December 2017. Now, let's have a look at the post by Chennai Super Kings.

Bravo has also played the second-most T20 matches as he has featured in 458 games. He is behind Kieron Pollard who has featured in 502 games. Australia's Dirk Nannes was the first to 100 and 200 wickets milestone in the format.

