Dwayne Bravo Joins Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle in Speaking Out Against Racism: ‘We Never Ask for Revenge but Equality and Respect’, Says CSK All-Rounder (Watch Video)

Dwayne Bravo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo raised his voice against racism and said that people of colour don’t seek revenge for the mistreatment but ‘just want some respect.’ Bravo, who became the third cricketer after former teammates Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle to speak out against racism, also expressed his shock on seeing that social evil like colour racism still prevails in the 21st century. Disheartened on the death George Floyd at hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States, Bravo also questioned the society on why only “we are facing this over and over?” Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

Bravo, who is one of the most sought T20 players, was speaking to former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa. He addressed the issue of racism when talking about the protests that have sparked following the murder of Floyd, an African-American man. Chris Gayle Supports Darren Sammy After His 'Racism in IPL' Allegation, Universe Boss Says 'Never Too Late to Fight for the Right Cause'.

“It’s sad to see what’s going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That’s it,” Bravo said in an Instagram live session. “We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over? We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important." Irfan Pathan Points Out at Religious Discrimination in Society, Says ‘It Is Part of Racism Too’.

Dwayne Bravo on Racism Against People of Colour

View this post on Instagram The Champion! A post shared by Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) on Jun 8, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

The star all-rounder, who has represented the West Indies in 40 Test matches, 164 ODIs and 71 T20Is and is also an integral part of the CSK setup, also said that black people and people of colour should not be discouraged. They should know that they are powerful and beautiful people who have given world great heroes and leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan.

"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us,” said Bravo, who has been part of two T20 World Cup-winning teams with the West Indies. “Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don’t want revenge, war. We just want respect.”

The continuous existence of racism in sports and questions over equality in the game sparked once again after former West Indies captain Darren Sammy made startling revelations and alleged to have suffered racism during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in SRH Camp

“I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny,” Sammy had said in an Instagram video.

Gayle too backed his former teammate and took to Twitter to write that racism does exist in cricket and sports. "It's never too late to fight for the right cause or what you've experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it's in the game!!" Gayle had said.