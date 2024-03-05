After facing BCCI's axing, Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have received harsh criticism from former pacer Praveen Kumar. The Ex-pacer slammed both the players for prioritising league cricket rather than playing domestic cricket. In a conversation with the Times of India, Praveen mentioned that no one have stopped the players from earning money but it should not be done by compromising domestic cricket. Dinesh Karthik Slams Tamilnadu Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for Blaming Skipper R Sai Kishore for Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Semifinal Loss Against Mumbai.

Praveen Kumar said, "Paisa kamao, kaun mana kar rha hai? Paisa kamane chahiye lekin aise bhi nahi hona chahiye ki aap domestic nahi khel rahe, country ko importance nahi de rahe. (Earn money, who is stopping you? But it shouldn't be like you are not playing for the country or domestic cricket)," Praveen told The Times of India.

BCCI had made it mandatory for all cricketers who have been away from the field without any reason must play first-class cricket. While many cricketers returned to play domestic cricket, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer didn't obey BCCI's orders.

Both the cricketers were part of India's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign but still weren't able to retain their central contract. Ishan Kishan has been away from international cricket from November 2023 and cited mental stiffness as the reason behind the same. Kishan was supposed to join the Jharkhand camp until February 15, 2024, but the left-handed batter was busy practising with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in Vadodara. 'No Trainer Can Judge...' Sunil Gavaskar Defends Shreyas Iyer, Says Played Ranji Trophy Game Before England Series Started.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer was excluded from the Indian Test squad due to poor form and was supposed to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu. At first, Iyer backed out and made himself unavailable for the match due to a back spasm. However, he was given medical clearance by the staff of NCA, Bengaluru. Later, after facing BCCI's axing, Iyer played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai.

