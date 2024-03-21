In another new edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru have once again come up with a squad consisting of all the stars. From skipper Faf du Plessis to Virat Kohli and from Glenn Maxwell to Mohammed Siraj, the franchise is full of stars in all the departments. However, despite having so many match winners, RCB are yet to win an IPL title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of RCB in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

The team management has added a lot of new names to their squad as well ahead of the 17th edition of the tournament. Players such as Tom Curran, Cameron Green and Lockie Ferguson will add more fire to the team's lineup and despite not having a single IPL title, this becomes the main reason why RCB would be once again the favourites to win the title.

The management dropped all the big spinners including Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which will make the spin department as a weak link for the franchise. However, it is also a chance for a young spinner to shine for the team and become a future star of Indian cricket. Hosa Adhyaya Meaning: What Does ‘Idu RCB'ya Hosa Adhyaya’ Mean? Know English Translation of Virat Kohli’s Message for Fans in Kannada During RCB Unbox Event 2024

Can RCB Win IPL 2024?

Virat Kohli will be once again carrying the responsibility of winning the matches for the team. Kohli was in phenomenal form in the previous edition of the tournament and scored over 600 runs with two hundreds. The franchise would want Kohli to repeat the IPL 2016 performance and end their drought for an IPL title. Royal Challengers Bangalore Renamed As Royal Challengers Bengaluru At RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2024, Franchise Reveals New Team Logo (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru men's team will take up a lot of motivation from the women's side. The Smriti Mandhana-led side managed to win just two matches in the inaugural season of WPL and came back strong in the second edition to lift the trophy. The franchise showcased a great display of cricket throughout the season wherein top players rose to the occasion and wrote the tournament-winning script for the franchise.

The major problem with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been the non-performance of big names in the tournament. However, the franchise has also not been able to capitalise on the major moments of the tournament due to which they have never an IPL trophy.

RCB will face a tough challenge against the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The franchise has had an epic rivalry against the reigning IPL champions and if the Faf du Plessis-led side can defeat CSK, this will be a huge statement to their fans that the franchise has come out to win the tournament.

