Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, a touching and somewhat unusual exchange between cricketing icon Virat Kohli and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the internet by storm. As celebrations ensued following RCB's five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, 2026, a Saturday, Kohli was captured delivering a memorable 'Ek Bihari' message to the young Rajasthan Royals star, a moment that quickly went viral. Fact Check: Viral AI Photo of Hardik Pandya Meeting RCB Coach Andy Flower and Mentor Dinesh Karthik Fuels False Trade Rumors.

RCB's Historic Triumph and Kohli's Masterclass

The 19th edition of the TATA IPL culminated in a thrilling final where Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their crown, defeating the Gujarat Titans at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, which boasts a colossal seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. RCB chased down Gujarat Titans' total of 155 for 8, reaching 161 for 5 with 12 balls to spare, becoming only the third franchise in IPL history to retain the title, a feat previously achieved by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

At 37-and-a-half years old, Virat Kohli, representing RCB since the tournament's inception in 2008, was the architect of this victory. He was deservedly named Player of the Match for his magnificent unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 deliveries, hitting the winning runs with a decisive six. Kohli's performance underscored his continued evolution in the T20 format, crediting younger players for pushing him to adapt his game. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

The Viral Interaction: Kohli and Sooryavanshi

Amidst the jubilant post-match scenes, Kohli found a moment to chat briefly with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the young left-handed batsman from Bihar. The exact words from Kohli, a quirky piece of advice encapsulating an 'Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari' message, immediately resonated with fans across social media platforms. While the full context of their brief conversation remains private, the sentiment behind Kohli's words, acknowledging Sooryavanshi's roots and prodigious talent, was clear and widely appreciated.

Video: Virat Kohli's 'Ek Bihari' to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Win

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🤝 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🫶💪 The best piece of advice the 15-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction.… pic.twitter.com/MUqCRBo0la — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Rising Star

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, has already etched his name in cricketing history at just 15 years old. Hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, he plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract at 13 in November 2024 and subsequently made his IPL debut at 14 years and 23 days on April 19, 2025, for Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest debutant in IPL history.

His breakthrough IPL 2025 season saw him become the youngest centurion in the league's history, smashing 101 runs off just 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans. Kohli's public acknowledgement of such a rising talent further cemented Sooryavanshi's status as one of cricket's most exciting prospects. The interaction exemplifies the camaraderie and mutual respect that transcends team loyalties within the IPL, and underscores the impact experienced veterans like Kohli have on the league's burgeoning stars.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).