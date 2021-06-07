Skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley helped England walk away with a draw against New Zealand on Day 5 of the first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing 273, England got off to a steady start as openers Rory Burns and Sibley saw off the new ball and the duo kept the Kiwi pace attack at bay. The run-scoring was slow, but both batsmen ensured that they keep the good balls out. The 49-run opening stand was finally broken by Neil Wagner in the 24th over as he dismissed Burns (25). England vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Ends in a Draw at Lord's.

Zak Crawley (2) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was sent back to the pavilion by Tim Southee, but Sibley and skipper Root ensured that England entered the tea break on Day Five with eight wickets in hand and the score being 56/2.

Root along with Sibley frustrated the Kiwi bowlers and they kept the opposition at bay. Root (40) might have been dismissed by Wagner but in the end, Sibley (60*) along with Ollie Pope (20*) ensured that the hosts walk away with a draw. For New Zealand, Wagner returned with two wickets while Southee took one wicket. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights: Tim Southee Fires Warning to India Ahead of ICC WTC Final, Picks 6/43 Against England at Lord’s.

# Dom Sibley scored his fifth Test half-century.

# This was just the 11th draw between England and New Zealand.

# This is the first time since 1998 that both of England's openers have faced 200+ balls in an innings in a home Test.

# England have now gone four matches without being beaten at Lord's, their longest stretch since they went 13 games unbeaten there between 2006 and 2012.

# New Zealand have bowled 12 no-balls in this match, the most they've managed in any Test since December 2008.

Earlier, resuming Day Five at 61/2 and a lead of 164, New Zealand got off to a bad start as the side lost Neil Wagner (10) pretty early on off the bowling of Ollie Robinson. Ross Taylor next came to the crease and he started playing aggressively, indicating that New Zealand was looking to score quick runs and declare their innings. The fourth-wicket partnership of 31 runs between Taylor and Latham was ended by Stuart Broad as he dismissed Latham (36), reducing New Zealand to 105/4.

Taylor's (33) cameo came to an end in the 45th over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Mark Wood and this ended the 28-run stand for the fifth wicket between Taylor and Henry Nicholls. The left-handed Nicholls departed after playing a 23-run knock, but Colin de Grandhomme (9*) and BJ Watling (15*) took the visitors to lunch with the score at 169/6 and the lead was extended to 272. New Zealand declared their innings and as a result, England was set a target of 273. (Inputs ANI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 12:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).